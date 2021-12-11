Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 103,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

REZ opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.09.

