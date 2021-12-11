Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $740.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $800.29.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $610.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $690.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $723.02. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 106,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.