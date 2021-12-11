Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OSMT. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

