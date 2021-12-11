Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $282.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.