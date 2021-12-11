State Street Corp Takes Position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock worth $136,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.43. Equillium, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

