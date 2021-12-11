State Street Corp Purchases New Shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of KLX Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLXE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 6,337 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $31,241.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,516 shares of company stock worth $1,072,388. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $31.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.26. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

