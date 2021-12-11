30,107 Shares in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of Lantronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

LTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $7.05 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

