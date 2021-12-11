26,063 Shares in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYMD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Rivard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,800. 11.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYMD opened at $7.07 on Friday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

