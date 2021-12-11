Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 253,700 shares worth $1,193,608. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Precigen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Precigen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

