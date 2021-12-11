SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.85.

SLRC stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.