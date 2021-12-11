Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Hold by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

