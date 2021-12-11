Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $225.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.43.

Coupa Software stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $154.22 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

