Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week High at $358.41

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $358.41 and last traded at $356.88, with a volume of 3813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $356.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.97 and its 200-day moving average is $324.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.