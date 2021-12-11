DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.90. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 26.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

