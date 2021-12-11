RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up to $576.96

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $576.96, but opened at $628.00. RH shares last traded at $655.99, with a volume of 25,548 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $110,173,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
