RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up to $576.96

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $576.96, but opened at $628.00. RH shares last traded at $655.99, with a volume of 25,548 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.95.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $110,173,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

