CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Gap Up to $16.27

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $16.71. CURO Group shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 102 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $658.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.77.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,460.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,176,825 shares of company stock valued at $21,230,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CURO Group by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CURO Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.