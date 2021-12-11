Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.50. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 120 shares.

VTYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

