SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

