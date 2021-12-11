RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

RNG opened at $185.38 on Thursday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $180.09 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,364 shares of company stock valued at $19,296,015 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,624,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

