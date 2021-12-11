Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

