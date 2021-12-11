Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. Schwab's efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates with no chance of a hike in the same in the near term pose a major concern. Further, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company's profitability to some extent.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

