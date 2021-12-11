Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt cut Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.