Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post $578.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.40 million and the highest is $589.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $42.59 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.