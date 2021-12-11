Raymond James Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,003.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,817.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,642.66. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

