Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

