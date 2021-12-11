Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ambev from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,308,000 after buying an additional 754,179 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Ambev by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after buying an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Ambev by 0.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after buying an additional 230,876 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

