JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Neutral

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.