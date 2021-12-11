T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

