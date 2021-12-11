Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

