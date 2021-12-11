Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST opened at $160.75 on Thursday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,997,031 shares of company stock valued at $466,315,827. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.