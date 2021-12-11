Contrasting Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.30 $146.92 million N/A N/A BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bridge Investment Group and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 12.10%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

