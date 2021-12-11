Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

