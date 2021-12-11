Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

LON CRDA opened at £104.10 ($138.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,368.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,475.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 57.23. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 12 month high of £104.95 ($139.17).

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total value of £201,980 ($267,842.46).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

