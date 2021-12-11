Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 124 ($1.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 127 ($1.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £151.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.66 ($1.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Capital news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £14,880.60 ($19,732.93).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

