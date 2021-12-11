Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $614.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra stands to benefit from a solid demand environment, coupled with investments in growth initiatives in the quarters ahead. The growing popularity for the company’s Enterprise Asset Intelligence solutions is likely be beneficial. Also, acquisitions made by it are likely to be advantageous. For 2021, the company expects more than 25% revenue growth year over year, higher than 23-25% guided earlier. Healthy cash flow allows it to invest in organic growth, execute acquisitions, and repurchase shares. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry. The company expects supply chain challenges to persist in the quarters ahead. Escalating costs and expenses pose a major concern for the company. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $588.43.

ZBRA opened at $614.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $562.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.69. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.