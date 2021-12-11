Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 860 at Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 815 ($10.81) to GBX 860 ($11.40) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUTO. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 745 ($9.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 696.44 ($9.24).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 733.80 ($9.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 654.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 634.38. The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.15. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

