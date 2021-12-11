Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $56.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
