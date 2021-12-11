Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $56.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.