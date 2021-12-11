Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNT. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Vontier has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

