Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

TWI opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

