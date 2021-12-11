Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,329 shares of company stock valued at $726,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

