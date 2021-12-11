Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

