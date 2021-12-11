Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $113.00 at BTIG Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,718,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,878 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,996 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lovesac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lovesac by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Lovesac by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

