Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volvo Car currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 80.67.

VLVOF stock opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 12-month low of 7.02 and a 12-month high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

