Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

AUY opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

