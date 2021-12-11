Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $180.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $18,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock worth $214,220,703 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.