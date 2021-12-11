Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $238.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.69 and a beta of 1.34. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,323 shares of company stock worth $46,251,534 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

