CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) versus Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) Critical Analysis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CrowdStrike and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 1 4 22 0 2.78 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

CrowdStrike currently has a consensus price target of $290.23, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -16.48% -16.29% -4.91% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debt Resolve has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdStrike and Debt Resolve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $874.44 million 51.83 -$92.63 million ($0.94) -211.27 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Debt Resolve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike.

Summary

Debt Resolve beats CrowdStrike on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s services include incident response services; proactive services, tabletop exercises, adversary emulation, clod security assessment, and blue team exercises. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz, Marston Gregg, and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

