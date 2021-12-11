Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

ES opened at $87.88 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

