Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $169.06

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169.06 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 169.10 ($2.24), with a volume of 914124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.35).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,834.00. The company has a quick ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.21.

In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Rosalind Singleton acquired 7,961 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £19,982.11 ($26,497.96). Also, insider Victoria Hull acquired 78,431 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £199,999.05 ($265,215.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,394 shares of company stock worth $22,380,498.

About Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.