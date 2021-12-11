Genus (LON:GNS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,740 ($76.12) target price on the stock.

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 4,926 ($65.32) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,319.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,385.14. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 4,014 ($53.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($83.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($59.62) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($59,620.74). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($70.02), for a total value of £188,179.20 ($249,541.44).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

